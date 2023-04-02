Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/2 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane

First Alert Weather: 9 p.m. update
First Alert Weather: 9 p.m. update 03:20

After an evening filled with severe storms for part of the area, skies begin to clear Saturday night.

Temps will crash, and we'll go from spring right back to winter.

Winds will remain gusty, with wind chill values in the twenties and thirties. Our actual low will be 39.

Sunday looks to be a beautiful day; however, it will be blustery and cool, with a high of only 52.

First published on April 1, 2023 / 11:46 PM

