First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/19 Tuesday forecast

First Alert Weather: Rain, snow continue through morning commute 02:47

Forecast: Today will be brisk and blustery (gusts to 40 mph) with a stray afternoon shower and highs in the low 50s. We'll see clearing tonight, but it will be cold and breezy out there with wind chills falling into the 30s and 20s. 

skycast-temp-trend-3.png
CBS2

Tomorrow will get off to a cold start, but it will be a good looking day with temperatures closer to 60 in the afternoon.

jl-tonights-wind-chills-map-1.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: There's a slight chance of showers on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Friday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.

First published on April 19, 2022 / 7:41 AM

