First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/28 Monday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Record cold? 03:11

Forecast: Today will be unseasonably cold and windy with feels like temps in the teens and 20s. We're also expecting sct'd flurries and snow showers that could produce up to a coating, but mainly across localized areas.  

Our skies clear up tonight, but it will remain cold and breezy with wind chills falling through the teens and single digits. As for tomorrow, it will remain cold and breezy with wind chills only climbing into the 30s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday we get brushed by a little mixed precipitation with highs in the 40s. Then temperatures leap into the 60s on Thursday with potentially strong to severe t'storms in the afternoon and at night.

As for Friday, there's a chance for a little rain early in the morning, then mainly dry and breezy conditions the remainder of the day.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 28, 2022 / 8:02 AM

