First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/27 Sunday forecast

A rather dynamic weather pattern will be in place for the next few days. For tonight, winds will be a bit on the strong side, with gusts up to 20 mph, and temps will then plummet into the 30s, under mostly cloudy skies. Our low will be 38.

High temperatures for Sunday, March 27, 2022 CBS2

Sunday begins on the sunny side, but then becomes unsettled, with light showers moving back in during the afternoon. Some snow may mix in for our northwestern counties. Winds will continue to be gusty, with gusts up to 30 mph at times, as we see a high of 47.

As Sunday night rolls in, arctic air begins to pour into the region. With winds continuing to be gusty, wind chills will drop into the teens and twenties. Actual temps will also be quite cold. The forecasted low for the city is 23, while the northern suburbs will drop into the teens.