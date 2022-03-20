First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/20 Sunday forecast

Watch CBS News

By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

/ CBS New York

After a stormy and mild evening, skies will clear out during the overnight hours, as a cold front moves through the region. Our low will drop to 49.

Sunday looks to be a cooler day, with sun to start, then clouds gradually increasing throughout the afternoon, and a slight chance of a shower late. It will also be on the breezy side, as Spring begins, with possible gusts up to 30 mph at times. High 59.

For Sunday night, skies clear out once again, and winds stay on the gusty side. 43 will be the low in the city, with 30s common in the suburbs.  

First published on March 19, 2022 / 11:56 PM

