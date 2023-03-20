First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/20 Monday morning forecast

Sunday was the last official day of winter, and it sure felt like it. Despite the sunshine, temps were not able to get out of the 30s, and the gusty winds made it feel like the 20s.

For tonight, the winds will gradually diminish. It will be cold though, with a low of 30 in the city, while most of the suburbs will drop into the 20s.

Spring arrives Monday at 5:24 p,m. Temperatures will respond accordingly, with a high of 52, and lots of sunshine.

The upcoming week looks very spring-like, with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s.