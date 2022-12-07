Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/7 Wednesday morning forecast

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert continues Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert continues Wednesday morning 02:50

Forecast: Today won't be as active, but we'll see some lingering showers around the area. It will be rather mild, too, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We'll see a stray shower this evening followed by some clearing. Temps will be running a little cooler with lows in the 40s. 

As for tomorrow, expect a brighter day with temperatures remaining above normal... highs in the low to mid 50s.

Looking Ahead: We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, but it will be about 10 degrees colder with highs only in the 40s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the 40s again. 

As for Sunday, it looks like some rain may develop late in the day with perhaps some snow N&W. More details on that in the days to come...

