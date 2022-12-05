Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/5 Monday forecast

First Alert Weather: Sunny start to work week
First Alert Weather: Sunny start to work week 02:46

Alert: Yellow Alert Tuesday into Wednesday for showers, some of which could be heavy at times, especially tomorrow night.

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s. More clouds spill in tonight, but it should stay dry... lows in the low 40s. Showers ease in tomorrow, but mainly after the morning commute. 

Then we'll see heavier pockets of rain tomorrow evening into tomorrow night before the showers taper off on Wednesday. When all is said and done, .5 - 1"+ of rainfall is expected with mainly minor/nuisance flooding expected.

Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will remain above normal... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.

