First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/5 Monday forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert Tuesday into Wednesday for showers, some of which could be heavy at times, especially tomorrow night.

CBS2

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s. More clouds spill in tonight, but it should stay dry... lows in the low 40s. Showers ease in tomorrow, but mainly after the morning commute.

CBS2

Then we'll see heavier pockets of rain tomorrow evening into tomorrow night before the showers taper off on Wednesday. When all is said and done, .5 - 1"+ of rainfall is expected with mainly minor/nuisance flooding expected.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: We'll catch a break on Thursday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will remain above normal... low 50s. A chance of rain returns late in the day on Friday with highs in the 40s.