Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/8 Tuesday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cool and breezy
First Alert Weather: Cool and breezy 03:04

Forecast: Today will be 20 degrees colder with lots of sunshine out there. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 50s... around normal. 

skycast-election-day-1-1.png
CBS2

Tonight will be even colder with lows around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it's another good looking day, but it will be even cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so.

skycast-frost-freeze-alerts-3.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: On Thursday, temperatures start to bounce back... low 60s. As for Friday into Friday night, the rain from what's left of Subtropical Storm Nicole will likely move through our area. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2022-11-08t073748-161.png
CBS2

There's still some "wobbling" going on among the models, but at this point it looks like .5-2+" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain possible. That said, if this trend continues, we'll likely have to issue a yellow or red alert.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 7:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.