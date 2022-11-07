First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/7 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm again. Expect highs in the 70s with a handful of records in jeopardy.

Temperatures fall off pretty sharply this evening into the overnight hours as colder air works its way in. Expect lows in the 40s with some 30s N&W. As for tomorrow, sunshine dominates, but temperatures will be closer to normal... upper 50s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday's another good looking day, but it will be even cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so. On Thursday, temperatures start to bounce back... 60s.

As for Friday, rain is likely into the afternoon and evening with highs in the 60s.