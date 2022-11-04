Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/4 Friday morning forecast

First Alert Weather: Beautiful Friday
Forecast: After some morning fog, we're expecting another nice one out there with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. 

A little fog will redevelop tonight, but it won't be as cold around the area... just the 50s across our suburbs with temperatures only falling to around 60 in the city. 

This weekend will feature a little more cloud cover, but it will be unseasonably warm with temperatures running about 15 degrees above normal... low to mid 70s for highs. And a record or two is possible tomorrow, but several records are in jeopardy on Sunday, including Central Park's.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm (70s) on Monday with more records in jeopardy. As for Tuesday, Election Day, it will be much cooler with temperatures near normal.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 7:58 AM

