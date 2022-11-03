Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/3 Thursday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Warm stretch continues
First Alert Weather: Warm stretch continues 02:23

Forecast: Today will be slightly cooler, but pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be chilly with a little fog developing around the area. Temps will fall into the low 50s in the city... 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. 

As for tomorrow, it will be another nice one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Looking Ahead: This weekend will feature a little more cloud cover, but it will be unseasonably warm with temperatures running about 15 degrees above normal... feeling more like late May. 

In fact, we'll be in record territory on Sunday with highs likely in the 70s; the record high is 74.

