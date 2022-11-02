First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/2 Wednesday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be sunny, mild and pleasant with highs near 70. It will be a little colder tonight with temps falling into the low 50s in the city... 40s and 30s across our suburbs.
As for tomorrow and Friday, it will be slightly cooler, but pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Looking Ahead: It will be unseasonably warm this weekend with temperatures running about 15 degrees above normal.
In fact, we'll be in record territory on Sunday with highs likely in the 70s; the record high is 74.
