Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/18 Friday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Frigid Friday
First Alert Weather: Frigid Friday 02:45

Forecast: Today will likely be our coldest day of the season so far... highs in the low 40s with wind chills stuck in the mid 30s or so this afternoon. We'll see a few passing snow showers this evening followed by clearing skies. Temps will fall into the 30s and 20s... wind chills in the 20s and teens. 

jl-normal-high-4.png
CBS2

Tomorrow will be sunny, but cold again... wind chills in the 30s in the afternoon. As for Sunday, it will be coldest day of the next few with winds gusting to 35 mph... feels like the 20s in the afternoon.

jl-wind-chills-am-pm-4-day.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Monday will remain cold, but we'll see a warming trend through the middle part of next week... 50s by Wednesday. No active weather is expected at this time. 

jl-thanksgiving-travel-surface-map.png
CBS2
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 11:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.