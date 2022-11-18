First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/18 Friday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will likely be our coldest day of the season so far... highs in the low 40s with wind chills stuck in the mid 30s or so this afternoon. We'll see a few passing snow showers this evening followed by clearing skies. Temps will fall into the 30s and 20s... wind chills in the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow will be sunny, but cold again... wind chills in the 30s in the afternoon. As for Sunday, it will be coldest day of the next few with winds gusting to 35 mph... feels like the 20s in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead: Monday will remain cold, but we'll see a warming trend through the middle part of next week... 50s by Wednesday. No active weather is expected at this time.

