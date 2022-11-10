First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/10 Thursday morning forecast

Alert: Red Alert tomorrow PM into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole.

Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and about 10-15 degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and milder... 50s and 40s. Then the remnants of Nicole move through our area tomorrow afternoon through early Saturday.

At this point it looks like .5-2.0" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain likely. That said, localized flooding can't be ruled out with the best chance N&W. We'll also see wind gusts of 40+ mph late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning, as well as a very slight chance of severe weather S&W of the city.

As for, Saturday we'll see some early rain/showers followed by clearing skies. It will be rather mild, too, with highs near 70.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and much cooler with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. As for Monday, it will remain chilly with highs only in the 40s.