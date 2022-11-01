First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/1 Tuesday morning forecast

Forecast: We'll see some early morning showers north/south/east of the city, then a stray shower this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a cloudy morning with breaks of sun this afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s again... 40s N&W.

As for tomorrow, it will be sunny, mild and pleasant with highs near 70.

Looking Ahead: It will remain pleasant Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.