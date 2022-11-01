First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/1 Tuesday morning forecast
Forecast: We'll see some early morning showers north/south/east of the city, then a stray shower this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a cloudy morning with breaks of sun this afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s again... 40s N&W.
As for tomorrow, it will be sunny, mild and pleasant with highs near 70.
Looking Ahead: It will remain pleasant Thursday and Friday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.