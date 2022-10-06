Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/6 Thursday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Welcome warm-up
First Alert Weather: Welcome warm-up 02:36

Forecast: Sunshine finally makes a comeback today. It will be 10-15 degrees warmer, too, with highs in the low 70s. 

skycast-today-rt-new-38.png
CBS2

Some clouds fill in tonight with perhaps a stray shower overnight. Temps will only fall to around 60. 

jl-below-normal-2.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with just a stray shower in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-91.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: We're expecting a lot of sunshine this weekend, but it will be much cooler. Expect highs in the 50s and low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s (city/suburbs) and 30s (N&W). 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 8:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

