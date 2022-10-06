First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/6 Thursday morning forecast

Forecast: Sunshine finally makes a comeback today. It will be 10-15 degrees warmer, too, with highs in the low 70s.

Some clouds fill in tonight with perhaps a stray shower overnight. Temps will only fall to around 60.

As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with just a stray shower in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead: We're expecting a lot of sunshine this weekend, but it will be much cooler. Expect highs in the 50s and low 60s with overnight lows in the 40s (city/suburbs) and 30s (N&W).