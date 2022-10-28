First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/28 Friday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be even cooler with a mix of sun and high clouds. Expect highs in the upper 50s... 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be another cold one tonight with temps falling into the 40s in the city... 30s across our suburbs with perhaps some distant 20s well N&W.

As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and seasonable with highs around 60.

Looking Ahead: Expect increasing clouds on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.

As for Halloween, showers are still likely, but a couple of the models have backed off on the coverage. Of course, we'll have a better sense of timing and who gets what in the days to come.