First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/28 Friday morning forecast
Forecast: Today will be even cooler with a mix of sun and high clouds. Expect highs in the upper 50s... 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be another cold one tonight with temps falling into the 40s in the city... 30s across our suburbs with perhaps some distant 20s well N&W.
As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and seasonable with highs around 60.
Looking Ahead: Expect increasing clouds on Sunday with highs in the low 60s.
As for Halloween, showers are still likely, but a couple of the models have backed off on the coverage. Of course, we'll have a better sense of timing and who gets what in the days to come.
