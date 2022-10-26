First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/26 Wednesday morning forecast

Advisories: Dense Fog Advisory for parts of NJ until 10 AM.

Forecast: Expect some fog and drizzle this morning followed by a few peeks of sun this afternoon. It will be mild, too, with highs around 70 again.

Tonight we'll see a slight chance of showers this evening followed by clearing. Temps will fall into the 50s around the area. As for tomorrow, it will be a brighter day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

Looking Ahead: High pressure remains in control through the weekend... mostly to partly sunny skies. As far as temperatures go, it will be seasonably cool with highs around 60.