First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/26 Wednesday morning forecast
Advisories: Dense Fog Advisory for parts of NJ until 10 AM.
Forecast: Expect some fog and drizzle this morning followed by a few peeks of sun this afternoon. It will be mild, too, with highs around 70 again.
Tonight we'll see a slight chance of showers this evening followed by clearing. Temps will fall into the 50s around the area. As for tomorrow, it will be a brighter day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
Looking Ahead: High pressure remains in control through the weekend... mostly to partly sunny skies. As far as temperatures go, it will be seasonably cool with highs around 60.
