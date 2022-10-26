Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/26 Wednesday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cloudy Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Cloudy Wednesday 02:39

Advisories: Dense Fog Advisory for parts of NJ until 10 AM.

jl-headlines-new.png
CBS2

Forecast: Expect some fog and drizzle this morning followed by a few peeks of sun this afternoon. It will be mild, too, with highs around 70 again. 

skycast-today-rt-new-46.png
CBS2

Tonight we'll see a slight chance of showers this evening followed by clearing. Temps will fall into the 50s around the area. As for tomorrow, it will be a brighter day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2022-10-26t080439-852.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: High pressure remains in control through the weekend... mostly to partly sunny skies. As far as temperatures go, it will be seasonably cool with highs around 60.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 8:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.