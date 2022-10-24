First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/24 Monday forecast

Forecast: Today will be cloudy with on & off showers and drizzle, along with a cool breeze. The steadiest activity with some heavier 'bouts looks to be through the morning, then things turn spottier for the afternoon. Still, will want to keep the umbrella handy all day as it stays dreary.

CBS2

Highs will be in the low 60s. Scattered showers and drizzle will continue tonight, and temps won't drop off too much. Some patchy fog is possible late. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. As for Tuesday, it'll be mostly cloudy with another chance for showers. It's milder with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday remains unsettled with another shower chance, before we finally turn drier and brighter for Thursday.

CBS2

Highs will remain on the mild side in the upper 60s to near 70 before more seasonable temps return toward week's end.