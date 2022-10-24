Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/24 Monday forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Soggy start
First Alert Weather: Soggy start 02:42

Forecast: Today will be cloudy with on & off showers and drizzle, along with a cool breeze. The steadiest activity with some heavier 'bouts looks to be through the morning, then things turn spottier for the afternoon. Still, will want to keep the umbrella handy all day as it stays dreary. 

skycast-today-rt-new-45.png
CBS2

Highs will be in the low 60s. Scattered showers and drizzle will continue tonight, and temps won't drop off too much. Some patchy fog is possible late. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. As for Tuesday, it'll be mostly cloudy with another chance for showers. It's milder with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

jl-storm-watch-1.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday remains unsettled with another shower chance, before we finally turn drier and brighter for Thursday. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2022-10-24t064821-060.png
CBS2

Highs will remain on the mild side in the upper 60s to near 70 before more seasonable temps return toward week's end.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 6:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.