First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/20 Thursday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Another chilly start
Forecast: Today will be sunny, chilly and breezy with highs only in the upper 50s... about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday. Tonight will be another cold one with temps falling into the 40s in the city with 30s and distant 20s across our suburbs. 

As for tomorrow, it will be sunny with highs in the low 60s... closer to normal.

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny and even milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s. 

Rain is possible on Sunday, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 60s.

October 20, 2022

