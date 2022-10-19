First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/19 Wednesday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be one of our coldest days of the season so far with highs only in the low 50s... normal for mid-November.

Tonight will be another cold one with temps falling into the low 40s in the city; 30s across our suburbs; and potentially the upper 20s across our distant northwest suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures on Friday will be closer to normal with highs in the low 60s. Saturday will be sunny and even milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain is possible on Sunday, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 60s.