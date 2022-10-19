Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/19 Wednesday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Coldest start of the week
First Alert Weather: Coldest start of the week 02:43

Forecast: Today will be one of our coldest days of the season so far with highs only in the low 50s... normal for mid-November. 

jl-normal-high-3.png
CBS2

Tonight will be another cold one with temps falling into the low 40s in the city; 30s across our suburbs; and potentially the upper 20s across our distant northwest suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

skycast-temp-trend-3-10.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Temperatures on Friday will be closer to normal with highs in the low 60s. Saturday will be sunny and even milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-99.png
CBS2

Rain is possible on Sunday, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the 60s.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 6:50 AM

