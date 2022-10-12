First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/12 Wednesday morning forecast

Alert: Red Alert tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night for heavy rain that could lead to some flooding, especially N&W of the city.

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny and mild again. Expect highs around 70. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. It won't be quite as cold with temps only falling into the low 60s and 50s.

Tomorrow starts mainly dry, but showers ease their way in through the day with heavy rain developing from west to east later in the afternoon and at night; some flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts likely N&W and potentially east.

Looking Ahead: After some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the 60s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.