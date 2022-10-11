Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/11 Tuesday morning forecast

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Another nice one
First Alert Weather: Another nice one 02:44

Alert: Yellow Alert Thursday afternoon into Thursday night for potentially heavy rain that could lead to some flooding.

fa-yellow-alert-new-14.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be a very nice fall day with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70. Tonight will be clear and chilly again with lows in the 50s... 40s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs around 70.

skycast-today-rt-new-40.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Thursday may very well start dry, but showers push in during the day with potentially heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. That said, this system could have an impact on the afternoon commute, as well as the Yankees game... details to come. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-93.png
CBS2

As for Friday, after an early chance of showers, expect clearing skies with highs in the 60s. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 6:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.