First Alert Weather: Bright and breezy with highs in 80s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Highs set to surpass 80
First Alert Weather: Highs set to surpass 80 02:38

Advisories: Red Flag Warning for Fairfield, Conn. from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Notes: Conditions are favorable for fire spread today and tomorrow across much of the area.

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps falling into the 50s and 40s again. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy and much cooler with highs only in the 60s.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures bottom out tomorrow night into Thursday morning... 40s and 30s. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will remain below normal... 60s.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 7:43 AM

