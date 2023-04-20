First Alert Weather: Another mild day, ahead of warm-up this weekend

First Alert Weather: Warming up for second half of week

Forecast: There's a slight chance of sprinkles/showers this morning, otherwise, expect decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 60s -- slightly warmer than yesterday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and milder with temps only falling into the 50s and 40s. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s.

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs around 70. Then a line of organized showers/rain pushes thorough Saturday evening through early Sunday morning with perhaps a downpour or two.

As for Sunday, after some early showers, expect partial clearing with a slight chance of showers the remainder of the day.