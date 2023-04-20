Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Another mild day, ahead of warm-up this weekend

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Warming up for second half of week
First Alert Weather: Warming up for second half of week 02:42

Forecast: There's a slight chance of sprinkles/showers this morning, otherwise, expect decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 60s -- slightly warmer than yesterday. 

fa-today-right-2.png
CBS2

Tonight will be mostly clear and milder with temps only falling into the 50s and 40s. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s.

fa-futurecast-euro-1.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Saturday will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs around 70. Then a line of organized showers/rain pushes thorough Saturday evening through early Sunday morning with perhaps a downpour or two. 

fa-7-day-2.png
CBS2

As for Sunday, after some early showers, expect partial clearing with a slight chance of showers the remainder of the day.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 7:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.