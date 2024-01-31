First Alert Weather: Another cool, cloudy day; Highs around 40
Forecast
Today: Another cold morning with a leftover flurry or some drizzle. Mostly cloudy the remainder of the day and still brisk. Highs around 40.
Tonight: Clouds and some breaks. Lows in the 30s.
Tomorrow (Pick of the Week): Mostly cloudy, but milder. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.
Looking ahead
Friday: Early shower, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
Saturday: Chilly sunshine. Highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Sunny again and slightly milder. Highs in the 40s.
