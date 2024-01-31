Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Another cool, cloudy day; Highs around 40

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Another cool and cloudy day
First Alert Weather: Another cool and cloudy day 02:45

Forecast

Today: Another cold morning with a leftover flurry or some drizzle. Mostly cloudy the remainder of the day and still brisk. Highs around 40.

Tonight: Clouds and some breaks. Lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow (Pick of the Week): Mostly cloudy, but milder. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Looking ahead

Friday: Early shower, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Chilly sunshine. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Sunny again and slightly milder. Highs in the 40s.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 8:37 AM EST

