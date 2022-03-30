First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/30 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Sun mixes with clouds and we get brushed by some sprinkles and flurries this afternoon. It will be a touch milder, too, with highs in the 40s. Tonight won't be quite as cold with some drizzle and fog developing across parts of the area overnight.

CBS2

Then temperatures leap into the 60s tomorrow (70+ degrees in reach S&W) with potentially strong to severe t'storms late in the afternoon and at night. The main concerns will be downpours that could lead to minor flooding, as well as locally damaging winds (60+ mph).

CBS2

Looking Ahead: On Friday we'll see iso'd leftover showers and blustery conditions with temperatures running a little cooler.

CBS2

As for Saturday, it will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the 50s.