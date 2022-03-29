First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/29 Tuesday forecast

Watch CBS News

Forecast: Today's a good looking day, but it will remain cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s this afternoon. The winds finally start to subside tonight with temps falling into the 20s and teens. 

As for tomorrow, clouds make a comeback and we get brushed by a little mixed precipitation. Expect highs in the 40s again.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures leap into the 60s on Thursday (70+ degrees in reach S&W) with potentially strong to severe t'storms in the afternoon and at night. 

As for Friday, there's a chance for a little rain early in the morning, then mainly dry and breezy conditions the remainder of the day.

