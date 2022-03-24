Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert in effect as rain continues through commute

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow alert day 02:31

Forecast: Bouts of heavy rain are expected early this morning, but mainly S&E of the city. For the remainder of the day, expect lingering drizzle/shower activity with highs in the low 50s. More organized showers fill in late this evening into the overnight hours with some pockets of moderate rain. 

skycast-today-rt-new.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it's looking like an overall better day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs closer to 60.

4.png
CBS2

 Looking Ahead: Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with sct'd showers and highs in the mid 50s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

As for Sunday, it will be partly sunny and colder with just a slight chance of showers and highs in the upper 40s.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 24, 2022 / 7:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.