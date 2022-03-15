First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/15 Tuesday forecast

Watch CBS News

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny and even warmer with highs in the low 60s. We'll watch a few showers swing through tonight, but the bulk of the activity will be off to our north. 

As for tomorrow, high pressure regains control and delivers sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

 Looking ahead: St. Patrick's Day looks more unsettled with some rain likely and highs in the 50s. 

As for Friday, it looks brighter and unseasonably warm with highs around 70.

