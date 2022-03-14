First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/14 Monday forecast

Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Mild week 01:05

Today's a nice rebound after the wintry weekend. We'll have mostly sunny skies and highs back above normal in the mid 50s.

Tonight, will be mostly to partly clear. It'll be chilly, but not as cold with overnight temps in the 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow stays quiet and it's even warmer with highs in the low 60s.

It stays relatively quiet this week. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible late Tuesday night, mainly for our northern counties. Otherwise, temps remain above normal all week. A system to our south may come/pass close enough to bring some showers on Thursday, especially along the coast.

