First Alert Forecast: Sunny and hot Thursday, Yellow Alert for strong weekend storms

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. There is an air quality alert for Long Island and the New Jersey coast.

Tonight will be on the balmy side with temps only falling into the 70s and 60s.

CBS2

Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and with feels like temps closer to the mid 90s.

The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms.

CBS2

Saturday will be warm and sticky with showers and thunderstorms around the area. Some of these storms may be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds, so we'll have to keep an eye on those the next couple of days.

CBS2

Sunday is still trending drier, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all, leaving in a chance of showers for now, but mainly south of the city.

As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.