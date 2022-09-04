First Alert Forecast: Humid, afternoon storms possible Sunday

Happy Sunday! It's by no means a washout, but there will be some scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon, mainly to the north and west. Expect just brief interruptions if you see one.

It's warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, along with an increase in humidity.

A few showers will linger tonight, so have the umbrella on standby. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy with lows around 70 in the city and 60s for the 'burbs.

For Labor Day, clouds will rule and showers will become more widespread as the day goes on. In the morning, most activity will be to the north and west. As a front slowly inches closer, the steadiest rain will fill in through the evening and overnight hours.

If you're headed to the beach tomorrow, it'll likely be dry for much of the day! Temps are cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The early morning commute on Tuesday looks wet with rain, locally heavy at times. Showers linger and gradually taper off through the day. It may not be the best timing, but we really need the rain!

While widespread flooding is not expected, localized ponding and flooding is definitely possible.

Things dry out for mid to late week. Have a good one!