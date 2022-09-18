First Alert Forecast: Still feeling like summer, bright skies and mid 80s Sunday!

It'll certainly feel like the last Sunday of summer. Expect highs this afternoon in the mid 80s with bright skies. Humidity is up a touch today as well, although it's well below the oppressive range.

Heading out for a bonus beach day? Please be safe - there's a high risk of rip currents along the south shore.

Tonight, a few showers are possible, mainly after sunset up near the Catskills. Elsewhere is just partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

The unseasonable warmth continues Monday with temps even a little higher... mid to upper 80s!

The morning is fine, but we'll bring in a risk of some showers or a t-storm by late afternoon. The best chance of seeing an isolated strong to severe storm is N&W of the city.

If you're a fall weather lover, hang in there. A strong cold front will move through sometime on Thursday, ushering in our coolest air of the season yet by Friday.

Highs likely will only be in the 60s toward next weekend.

Have a great Sunday!