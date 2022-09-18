Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Still feeling like summer, bright skies and mid 80s Sunday!

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/18 Sunday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/18 Sunday morning update 02:42

It'll certainly feel like the last Sunday of summer. Expect highs this afternoon in the mid 80s with bright skies. Humidity is up a touch today as well, although it's well below the oppressive range.

skycast-today-rt-new.png
CBS2

Heading out for a bonus beach day? Please be safe - there's a high risk of rip currents along the south shore.

Tonight, a few showers are possible, mainly after sunset up near the Catskills. Elsewhere is just partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

md-severe-risk.png
CBS2

The unseasonable warmth continues Monday with temps even a little higher... mid to upper 80s!

The morning is fine, but we'll bring in a risk of some showers or a t-storm by late afternoon. The best chance of seeing an isolated strong to severe storm is N&W of the city.

md-friday-highs.png
CBS2

If you're a fall weather lover, hang in there.  A strong cold front will move through sometime on Thursday, ushering in our coolest air of the season yet by Friday.

Highs likely will only be in the 60s toward next weekend.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Have a great Sunday!

First published on September 18, 2022 / 9:52 AM

