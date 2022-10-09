Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Forecast: Brisk and plenty of sunshine Sunday, a classic fall day

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/9 Sunday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/9 Sunday morning update 05:24

It'll be another classic fall day to finish out the weekend.

After our coldest start since last April, temps will rebound nicely Sunday afternoon into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine.

skycast-today-rt-new-27.png
CBS2

Whether you're tailgating before the Jets game, apple picking or heading to the Mets game tonight, you're in great shape!

Skies remain mostly clear overnight, and it won't be quite as cold. Even so, temps will fall into the upper 40s around the city and mid 30s for the far northwest suburbs.

jl-mets.png
CBS2

Our nice weather rolls right into Monday, so if you have the day off, hopefully you can get outside. There will be a few more clouds around, but otherwise it's mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

md-tomorrow-highs-24.png

There is a very slight chance of a sprinkle or quick shower in our far northern counties, if anything at all.

Temps continue to moderate through midweek with our next widespread chance of showers not until Thursday.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-29.png
CBS2

First published on October 9, 2022 / 9:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.