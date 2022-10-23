First Alert Forecast: Cooler, cloudy and afternoon rain

As expected, today is the gloomy half of the weekend. We're not looking at a washout, but expect plenty of cloud cover and showers at times this afternoon. Keep the umbrella handy.

Highs will be cooler, topping out in the low 60s with a brisk northeast breeze.

CBS2

Same story as we head through tonight: showers and drizzle with some steadier batches. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

As for Monday, it's another mostly cloudy day with lingering showers, especially during the early morning hours. The afternoon looks drier with just some spotty showers or drizzle. It'll be a touch milder with temps in the mid 60s.

CBS2

Overall, this week will be above normal with highs approaching 70 by midweek.

It stays on the unsettled side with a shower chance. But we must stress - by no means is any day a washout. In fact, it'll be much more dry than wet from Monday through Wednesday.

CBS2

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!