First Alert Forecast: Sunshine, low humidity, high temps near 80 degrees Sunday

After starting off the holiday weekend with some soaking storms, Sunday's weather is definitely 10/10.

Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon, low humidity and highs right around 80 degrees. It doesn't get much better for late May!

The UV index is very high, so be sure to remember the sunscreen.

The beaches will be a bit cooler with temps in the 70s and there is a moderate risk of rip currents.

Things stay quiet tonight so if you're in the backyard or out and about, no weather worries. Skies will be mostly clear and temps will fall into the low 60s in the city overnight; 50s in the suburbs.

For the Memorial Day holiday, we heat things up and it'll be a touch more humid, but still manageable. Highs will range from around 90 inland to the upper 70s along the coasts. We'll top out in the upper 80s in New York City. Once again, skies will be bright.

The heat and humidity peak on Tuesday with temps climbing into the 90s. Our next chance of any rain holds off until Wednesday.