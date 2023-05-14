First Alert Forecast: A pleasant Mother's Day, cooling down tonight

Happy Mother's Day to all of the moms out there! Mother Nature will certainly be serving up a nice day around the area.

Expect a mix of sun and high clouds with seasonable temps in the low to mid 70s. It'll be a bit cooler to the north and east with highs in the upper 60s.

Any early clouds will give way to a mostly clear night and what we call ideal radiational cooling conditions. Lows will fall into the low 50s around the city, 40s in the suburbs, and even some 30s far north and west.

You'll want a jacket if you'll be out late tonight!

As for Monday, if you have an extra day off ... lucky you! It'll be a beautiful, sun-filled day with temps in the upper 70s.

The week ahead looks quiet overall. Other than a slight chance of a shower to the south on Tuesday, our next widespread rain chance is next weekend.