First Alert Forecast: Hello, spring! Temps top out in upper 50s, low 60s Sunday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/20 Sunday morning update 03:03

It'll be a cooler finish to the weekend, but that's relative to yesterday... we'll actually still be above normal today as we welcome spring!

cbs-skycast-spring-countdown-5-1.png
CBS2

After morning sunshine, more clouds roll in through the afternoon. Temps will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s with a cool breeze.

skycast-today-rt-new-22.png
CBS2

There is a very slim risk of a spotty shower late afternoon into the evening, mainly to the north and west. For most of us, we remain dry.

Clouds will give way to gradual clearing overnight. It'll be colder waking up Monday with temps in the 30s and low 40s.

md-tomorrow-highs-20.png
CBS2

Monday itself is looking fantastic! Lots of sunshine and mild temps in the low 60s. Our next widespread risk of rain comes with our next system Wednesday into Thursday.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-14.png
CBS2

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

First published on March 20, 2022 / 9:57 AM

