First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny, no humidity, cooler temps in mid to upper 70s

If you liked yesterday, you're going to love today! Our pleasant stretch rolls on with another day of mostly sunny skies and no humidity.

Temps will be a few degrees cooler, mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Beautiful for early June! 

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the 50s for most. We'll keep it going for Monday with yet another day of warm sunshine.

Highs tomorrow will top out in the 70 along the coast and low 80s inland. 

Even Tuesday starts out fine before clouds thicken into the afternoon.

Our next chance of showers moves in late on Tuesday, leading to an unsettled midweek period with showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday. 

Have a good one! 

