First Alert Forecast: Tracking a winter storm, Red Alert starting Monday evening

Early clouds should give way to some sunshine today as we warm things up to close out the weekend. After struggling to hit the freezing mark yesterday, temps will climb into the upper 40s this afternoon.

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies and seasonally cold temps ... low 30s for New York City and 20s in the suburbs.

CBS2

Heading out tomorrow morning, we're in fine shape. A bright start will gradually give way to cloud cover through the day as out next storm approaches. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Monday evening into the first part of Tuesday is a Red Alert as a winter storm moves through. There is still some uncertainty as to where the rain/snow line sets up, but the bottom line is plowable snow is likely for our northern counties.

CBS2

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. That's where the best chance of seeing 6 inches or more of heavy, wet snow will be. Just north and west of NYC, a solid 3 to 6 inches is a good call, but closer to 1 to 2 inches in the boroughs, mainly on colder surfaces.

Farther south, this looks like a brief wintry mix to mainly rain event.

CBS2

Again, this is subject to change over the next 24 hours, so be sure to stay tuned as new data comes in. A track slightly farther south would allow the colder air to infiltrate farther south. Likewise, a northern track could bring in more warm air and push the rain/snow line farther inland.

Either way, any rain/snow pulls away Tuesday afternoon.

CBS2

Check back in later today for updates. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!