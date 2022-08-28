First Alert Forecast: Brighter afternoon, humid with stray showers possible

With an onshore flow Sunday, we'll have more clouds around than yesterday. After a mainly cloudy morning, we should get some brighter breaks heading into the afternoon, especially for inland locations.

CBS2

Once again, much of the area will remain rain-free today, but a stray shower is possible. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the low 80s. Despite that, the humidity is still on the sticky side.

If you're headed to the beach, it's not terrible. But plan on less sunshine. There's a moderate risk of rip currents along the south shore. Temps will be in the upper 70s.

After another muggy night, the heat returns tomorrow as we climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s. Morning clouds and patchy fog will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon.

Our next chance of storms comes Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front. That'll sweep away the humidity and usher in a cooler and more comfortable finish as we begin September.