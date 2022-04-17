Watch CBS News

First Alert Forecast: Bright and cool with a chilly breeze Sunday

By By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/17 Sunday morning update

Happy Easter! It'll be a brighter, but much cooler day for celebrations. Highs will be in the low 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

A chilly northwest breeze will continue and, after yesterday's 70+ degrees in the city, you'll feel it.

cbs-skycast-easter-1.png
CBS2

Skies are mostly clear overnight and it's even colder.

Temps waking up Monday morning will be in the 30s for most and even 20s far north and west. There are freeze watches in effect for spots where the growing season has already started.

skycast-frost-freeze-alerts.png
CBS2

Monday starts off fine and, in fact, much of the day is fine, too. A bright morning will give way to increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Attention then turns to our next weather maker: a coastal low that'll likely bring soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday for most.

md-futurecast-euro.png
CBS2

The high elevations north and west (Sullivan/Ulster into the Catskills) could see accumulating snow! Stay tuned as we iron out the details.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2.png
CBS2

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

First published on April 17, 2022 / 11:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

