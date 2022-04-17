First Alert Forecast: Bright and cool with a chilly breeze Sunday

Happy Easter! It'll be a brighter, but much cooler day for celebrations. Highs will be in the low 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

A chilly northwest breeze will continue and, after yesterday's 70+ degrees in the city, you'll feel it.

CBS2

Skies are mostly clear overnight and it's even colder.

Temps waking up Monday morning will be in the 30s for most and even 20s far north and west. There are freeze watches in effect for spots where the growing season has already started.

CBS2

Monday starts off fine and, in fact, much of the day is fine, too. A bright morning will give way to increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Attention then turns to our next weather maker: a coastal low that'll likely bring soaking rain Monday night into Tuesday for most.

CBS2

The high elevations north and west (Sullivan/Ulster into the Catskills) could see accumulating snow! Stay tuned as we iron out the details.

CBS2

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!