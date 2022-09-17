First Alert Forecast: Bright skies and a touch warmer Saturday

The final weekend of summer is looking good! Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temps in the mid to upper 70s.

It stays quiet tonight with lows in the 60s. Temps warm up tomorrow into the mid and upper 80s!

CBS2

If you're looking to squeeze in another beach day, Sunday looks fantastic. Most of us stay dry, but a few late day showers are possible far to the north, especially in the Catskills. The humidity also creeps up a bit.

CBS2

Monday will bring a better chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening, but it's far from a washout.

CBS2

Have a great weekend!