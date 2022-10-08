Watch CBS News
First Alert Forecast: Cool and crisp Saturday, frost advisory overnight

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/8 Saturday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/8 Saturday morning update 02:48

This morning's showers are long gone and we're looking at a crisp fall weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Today will be 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs topping out in the upper 50s.

Tonight will be the coldest so far for most as temps fall into the 30s in the suburbs and 40s around the city.

A frost advisory goes into effect at midnight for the higher elevations to the north and west and continues until 8 a.m. Sunday.  

As for tomorrow, it'll be another great day. Highs will be a few degrees milder in the low 60s.

The nice weather continues right into next week with our next risk of any showers holding off until late Thursday. 

