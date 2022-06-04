Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, no humidity, low 80s inland Saturday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/4 Saturday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/4 Saturday morning update 02:20

No complaints in the weather department. We're looking at a 10/10 weekend!

Expect plenty of sunshine, no humidity and highs in the low 80s inland this afternoon ... 70s for the beaches. 

weekend-forecast-new-2-6.png
CBS2

Tonight is mostly clear and quiet. It'll be on the cool side with temps falling to around 60 in the city, 50 for the suburbs and even some 40s far north and west. 

md-tonight-lows-16.png
CBS2

Rinse and repeat for Sunday! More sunshine with temps a touch cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. 

md-rip-currents-1.png
CBS2

There's a low risk of rip currents through the weekend. But remember, ocean water is still cold, mainly in the upper 50s and low 60s. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-20.png
CBS2

The nice weather rolls into Monday under mostly to partly sunny skies. Our next chance of showers moves in later on Tuesday. 

First published on June 4, 2022 / 9:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.