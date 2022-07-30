Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Forecast: Comfortable Saturday, plenty of sunshine and low humidity

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/30 Saturday 10:45 a.m. update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/30 Saturday 10:45 a.m. update 05:51

We couldn't ask for a much nicer weekend to close out July! Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and temps in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

weekend-forecast-new-2.png
CBS2

Dew points have fallen into the 50s, so it'll be feeling very comfortable.

Heading to the beach? Be mindful of a moderate rip current risk for the south facing beaches of Long Island.

md-rip-currents.png
CBS2

Under mostly clear skies and light winds, temps will fall to around 70 in the city overnight and 60s for the suburbs. In fact, the usual cool spots north and west will get into the upper 50s!

skycast-tonight-rt-new.png
CBS2

Sunday is looking great as well with just some more high clouds streaming in through the day, but still nice and bright with the humidity staying in check. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 tomorrow. 

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Our next chance of some showers will come on Monday. It's not looking like a washout, but it'll be a touch cooler - in the low 80s for most - with more clouds around.

After that, get ready for another possible heat wave as the hot and humid weather returns next week.

Have a great weekend!

First published on July 30, 2022 / 11:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.