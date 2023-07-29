Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Temps could feel like 100+ as dangerous heat advisory continues Saturday

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Saturday AM update - 7/29/23
First Alert Weather: CBS New York's Saturday AM update - 7/29/23 04:58

Relief from this oppressive heat is knocking on our doorstop! We just have to get through one more round of storms later today.

fa-red-alert.png
CBS New York

It'll be hot and humid with temps in the low 90s, but feeling more like 95 to 100+. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until early this evening.

fa-weekend-forecast-right.png
CBS New York

A few spotty showers and storms are possible at any time, but the best risk will be later this afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat, especially from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

fa-bar-graph-humidity-trend-1.png
CBS New York

Showers and storms will quickly come to an end once the front passes this evening, and we'll dry out overnight. More importantly, cooler and drier air will begin filtering in!

md-tonight-lows.png
CBS New York

Sunday will be much better with falling humidity and highs in the low 80s. The comfortable air continues right into the new week. 

Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s to start August? Get ready to open the windows! 

fa-7-day.png
CBS New York

CLICK HERE for our Summer Safety Guide.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.