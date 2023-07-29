First Alert Forecast: Temps could feel like 100+ as dangerous heat advisory continues Saturday

Relief from this oppressive heat is knocking on our doorstop! We just have to get through one more round of storms later today.

It'll be hot and humid with temps in the low 90s, but feeling more like 95 to 100+. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until early this evening.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible at any time, but the best risk will be later this afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat, especially from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Showers and storms will quickly come to an end once the front passes this evening, and we'll dry out overnight. More importantly, cooler and drier air will begin filtering in!

Sunday will be much better with falling humidity and highs in the low 80s. The comfortable air continues right into the new week.

Overnight lows in the 50s and 60s to start August? Get ready to open the windows!

