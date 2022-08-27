First Alert Forecast: Typical summer weekend, 80s with a mix of sun and clouds

Happy weekend! It's looking good overall with typical summer days both Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs this afternoon to top out in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

There's a slim chance of a stray shower or storm popping up mainly to the south and east along sea breeze boundaries. Otherwise, most places stay dry.

Headed to the beach? Be aware there's a high risk of rip currents today for the Nassau and Suffolk south shore, and a moderate risk elsewhere. Temps will be in the low to mid 80s with waves of 1-3 feet. The UV index remains high, so be sure to lather up with sunscreen!

Any spotty showers along the coast will dissipate after sunset, leading to partly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will be in the 70s around New York City and 60s in the 'burbs. Clouds will thicken up some toward dawn.

As for Sunday, morning clouds will give way to a brighter afternoon. Once again, we have to leave in a slight chance of a shower. But anything would stay very isolated. Temps will be in the mid 80s.

Then, things heat back up heading into the final days of August.